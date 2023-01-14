Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 335 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

