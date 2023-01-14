Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

