Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,075 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 724,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.