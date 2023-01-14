Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,075 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 724,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

