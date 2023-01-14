Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.