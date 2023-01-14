Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,969 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after buying an additional 1,605,021 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

