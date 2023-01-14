Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

