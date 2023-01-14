Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,161 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

