Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

