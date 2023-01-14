Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $316.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $492.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

