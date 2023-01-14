International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,399 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.