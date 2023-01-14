Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.40%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

