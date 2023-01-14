Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 185,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 93,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.