Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after buying an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,189,000 after buying an additional 297,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

PG stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

