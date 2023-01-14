Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $398.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.85 and a 200-day moving average of $399.49. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

