Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

