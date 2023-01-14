Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

SLB stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

