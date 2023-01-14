Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

