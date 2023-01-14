Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,254,000 after purchasing an additional 506,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

EW opened at $78.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

