Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,101 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $313.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

