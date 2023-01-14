Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 74,055 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $36,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,974,000 after purchasing an additional 174,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

