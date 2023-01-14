Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.