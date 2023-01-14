Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

