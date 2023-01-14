Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $36,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $317.17 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

