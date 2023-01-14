Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.66 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $31,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

