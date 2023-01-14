Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,242 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $445.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

