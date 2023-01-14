Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Shares of GIS opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.