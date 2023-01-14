Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 101.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,018.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,905.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

