Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 83,943 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 118.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.15 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

