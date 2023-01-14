Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,622 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

