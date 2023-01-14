DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

