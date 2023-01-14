Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,073 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

CRWD stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

