Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $100.37 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,522 shares of company stock valued at $57,269,913. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.