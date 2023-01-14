Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $37,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $448.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.28. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

