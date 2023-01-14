The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

PNC stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $224.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

