Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.