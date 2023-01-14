Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $271.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

