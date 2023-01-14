Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 29,261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 100,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

