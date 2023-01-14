Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 212,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

