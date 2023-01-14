Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.77. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $230.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

