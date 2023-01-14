Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 545 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $156.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

