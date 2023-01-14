Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 622,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 337,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

