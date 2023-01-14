Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $675.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The firm had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

