Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

