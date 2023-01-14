Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Francis Mckay Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

