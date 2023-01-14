Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Acquires 36,631 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.