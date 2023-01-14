Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 2,009 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $154,552.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,691.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

