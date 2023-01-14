First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

