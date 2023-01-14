OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

