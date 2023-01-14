Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.