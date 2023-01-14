Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PNW stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.